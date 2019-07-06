Man who beat Nigerian to be placed in pretrial detention center for 2 months

Man who had beaten a native of Africa to death will be placed in pretrial detention center 1 for two months. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

The decision was made by the Sverdlovsky District Court.

Recall, a native of Nigeria was beaten on July 2 near TsUM (Central Department Store). The victim died in the hospital.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, who ordered to find a suspect in the shortest possible time, was outraged by the incident.

The deceased director of a language school Ali Abubakar had a wife and two daughters.