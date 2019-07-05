20:06
Section of Toktogul Street to be closed for traffic for six weeks in Bishkek

Movement of traffic along Toktogul Street in Bishkek will be limited due to repair of a heat supply system. The Bishkek City Administration reported.

The road section between Turusbekov and Shevchenko Streets will be closed for motor transport from July 6. The work will partially involve the intersection of Toktogul and Turusbekov Streets.

The reconstruction of heat supply system will last one and a half months and will end on August 25.

The Bishkek City Administration apologizes for the inconvenience and asks citizens and guests of Bishkek to use alternative routes.
