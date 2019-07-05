Issyk-Kul shooting: Suspect sets hostage free, she returns to camp

A hostage woman returned to Khan Teniri base camp in Ak-Suu district. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

She is alive, everything is in order with her.

It is known that the police continue to search for the suspect in the murder of two men. The watchman is still hiding.

He is known to be 29 years old. He is an orphan, has lived in the camp for many years. The police report that the man knows the mountain paths very well. He arranged tours to the mountains for foreigners.

«The woman returned to camp at about 4.00 in the morning. She is not injured. The details are not known so far,» the police said.

Recall, a man shot two people in Khan Teniri camp dead and took a woman hostage in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region.