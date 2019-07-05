18:36
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Issyk-Kul shooting: Suspect sets hostage free, she returns to camp

A hostage woman returned to Khan Teniri base camp in Ak-Suu district. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

She is alive, everything is in order with her.

It is known that the police continue to search for the suspect in the murder of two men. The watchman is still hiding.

He is known to be 29 years old. He is an orphan, has lived in the camp for many years. The police report that the man knows the mountain paths very well. He arranged tours to the mountains for foreigners.

«The woman returned to camp at about 4.00 in the morning. She is not injured. The details are not known so far,» the police said.

Recall, a man shot two people in Khan Teniri camp dead and took a woman hostage in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region.
link:
views: 91
Print
Related
Man shoots two people dead, takes hostage in Issyk-Kul region
Unknown people shoot at car in Besh-Kungei village, driver injured
Policeman of Central Internal Affairs Directorate starts shooting in cafe
Bishkek residents indignant at cruelty to animals
Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump
Almazbek Atambayev expresses condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump
Popular
Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration
Nariman Tyuleev creates headquarters for bringing Almazbek Atambayev to justice Nariman Tyuleev creates headquarters for bringing Almazbek Atambayev to justice
Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people
USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village