Dzhal microdistrict of Bishkek will be left without gas for two days. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Consumers of Dzhal microdistrict living on Tynaliev Street will have no gas on July 4-5.

«The shutdown is connected with cutoff of a section of the existing low-pressure above-ground gas pipeline and connection of a newly installed above-ground gas pipeline,» the city administration said.

Bishkekgas branch of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC apologizes for the inconvenience.