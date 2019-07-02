15:48
Gas supply of some Bishkek districts to be suspended for two weeks

Some districts of Bishkek will be left without gas until July 12. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

About 7,317 consumers living in the Western bus station area bounded by Kurenkeev — Malyshev Streets — Iliysky — Belomorsky lanes — Big Chui Canal — Ala-Archa Street — Birimdik Street — Mozhaiskogo — Saadaev — Ak-Tilek — Dorozhnaya — Karagacheva — Dachny Streets — Kolmo, Salam-Alik and Shcherbakov housing estates will be left without gas due to elimination of gas leaks on the medium-pressure gas pipeline.

Bishkekgas branch of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC apologizes for the inconvenience.
