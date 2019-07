Karakol city celebrated its anniversary — 150 years since its foundation yesterday. As organizers of the holiday promised, the best chefs of Karakol cooked 1.5 tons of ashlyam-fu in honor of the birthday of the beloved city.

Festive events took place on the main square and in front of the regional administration building.

The main event of the anniversary was the festival of ashlyam-fu. Almost 4,000 citizens and guests of Karakol could try the dish.