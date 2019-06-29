Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan illegally crossed the border of Russia and arrived on Sakhalin. Russian media reported, citing the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office.

Previously, the citizen was expelled from Russia by court for violation of immigration laws.

«Having left the Russian Federation, the defendant obtained a new passport with altered personal data in the competent authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic. Then the man illegally crossed the state border of Russia and arrived on Sakhalin. He was detained by the operational service of the Frontier Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia for Sakhalin Oblast,» the report says.

The man faces imprisonment for up to four years.