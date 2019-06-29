Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Education of Russia opens reception of applications from teachers to work at schools of Kyrgyzstan for 2019/2020 academic year. Website of the ministry reports.

In the new academic year, general educational institutions of the republic will receive teachers of the Russian language and literature, physics, mathematics, chemistry, biology, information technology and primary school teachers.

Teachers are guaranteed salary, housing and medical insurance, reimbursement of transportation costs to and from work.

Participation in the project does not interrupt teaching experience in accordance with the Russian legislation.

Teaching experience should be at least five years.