09:54
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

5,705 grant places at Kyrgyz universities allocated for 2019/2020 academic year

At least 5,705 grant places were allocated at universities of Kyrgyzstan for 2019/2020 academic year. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Grants are provided for specialties in the field of health care, culture and art, mining, computer technology, education, industry, agriculture, communications, construction, transport, tourism, management and energy.

Grant places will be distributed among 26 state higher education institutions of the republic, including regional educational institutions.
link:
views: 51
Print
Related
MFA announces number of Kyrgyzstanis studying in Russia
Experts: Kyrgyz journalists do not trust social networks
Russia provides Kyrgyzstan with over 2,000 grant places at universities annually
Least dangerous months of year announced in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan students to show achievements in Korean language study
Education Ministry decides on number of grant places at universities of KR
Embassy of China allocates extra time for reception of Kyrgyz students
Over 40 Kyrgyzstanis go to Russia to free study for agrarians
Kyrgyzstan increases quotas for Uzbek citizens wishing to study at universities
2,520 entrants enrolled at universities of Kyrgyzstan for state-financed study
Popular
Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration
Members of OTRK Supervisory Board elect Chairman Members of OTRK Supervisory Board elect Chairman
Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP
Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek