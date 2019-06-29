5,705 grant places at Kyrgyz universities allocated for 2019/2020 academic year

At least 5,705 grant places were allocated at universities of Kyrgyzstan for 2019/2020 academic year. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Grants are provided for specialties in the field of health care, culture and art, mining, computer technology, education, industry, agriculture, communications, construction, transport, tourism, management and energy.

Grant places will be distributed among 26 state higher education institutions of the republic, including regional educational institutions.