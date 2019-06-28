Almazbek Atambayev: I knew that they would want to deprive me of immunity

«I knew that they would want to deprive me of my immunity,» former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev told reporters.

According to him, back in the winter, he told Farid Niyazov that the authorities would attempt to arrest him.

«We have already left the legal field a year ago and, unfortunately, we will not return there under this power. They can only defend their people and imprison everybody they do not like under any pretext. Back in the winter, I said about this to Farid Niyazov, but he did not believe,» Almazbek Atambayev said.