11:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Almazbek Atambayev: I knew that they would want to deprive me of immunity

«I knew that they would want to deprive me of my immunity,» former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev told reporters.

According to him, back in the winter, he told Farid Niyazov that the authorities would attempt to arrest him.

«We have already left the legal field a year ago and, unfortunately, we will not return there under this power. They can only defend their people and imprison everybody they do not like under any pretext. Back in the winter, I said about this to Farid Niyazov, but he did not believe,» Almazbek Atambayev said.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev says he will resist arrest
Ex-president: Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s legitimacy is a big question
Almazbek Atambayev ready to hold rally together with people
Farid Niyazov: President and Parliament may resign before end of term of office
Atambayev’s headquarters to demand resignation of President and Parliament
Headquarters of Almazbek Atambayev put forward demands to authorities
Dmitry Peskov: Situation with Atambayev is internal affair of Kyrgyzstan
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev demand dissolution of Parliament
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev outraged by decision of Parliament
Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Results of roll call vote
Popular
Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration
Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP
Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek
Atambayev’s immunity. Law and Order Committee makes decision Atambayev’s immunity. Law and Order Committee makes decision