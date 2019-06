Volume of purchases of gold in the domestic market of Kyrgyzstan amounted to 1.6 tons for 4.7 billion soms in January — May 2019. The National Bank of the country reports.

In 2018, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has bought 4.2 tons of gold for 11.8 billion soms. Over the year, the volume of purchases of the precious metal increased by 78.8 percent. In 2017, the National Bank has bought only 2.4 tons of gold for 6.6 billion soms.