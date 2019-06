Meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils of CSTO member states began in Bishkek. It is chaired by the Security Council Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Damir Sagynbaev.

The meetings will be held in narrow and extended formats.

Discussion of the list of additional measures aimed at reducing tensions in Tajikistan — Afghanistan border area and a plan of collective actions for implementation of the UN Counter-Terrorism Strategy for 2019-2021 are on the agenda.