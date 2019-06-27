Import of over 20 tons of cheese from Kyrgyzstan into Altai Krai prevented

Import of more than 20 tons of cheese from Kyrgyzstan into Altai Krai was prevented. Russian media reported with reference to the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor.

According to their data, the fact was detected at Kulundinsky inspection point.

More than 20 tons of cheese were transported from Zhyluu-Bulak village of Issyk-Kul region for sale in Barnaul. However, violations in the documents were revealed — there were no results of laboratory tests, production date of the products did not correspond to the production dates indicated on the label. As a result, import of the cargo into Russia was not permitted and it was sent back.