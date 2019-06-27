Korea warns of ban on import of meat products

Those wishing to visit South Korea are warned of the ban on the import of meat products. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Korea posted a memo for foreigners on Facebook.

To prevent African swine fever, bird flu and other infectious animal diseases in the country, import of raw meat, ham, sausages, dried beef is restricted.

If a person has not declared the import of items infected with infectious animal diseases, a fine of 10 million won is imposed. Foreigners will be banned from entering the country.