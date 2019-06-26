10:15
Collection of humanitarian aid for victims of Arys blasts announced in Bishkek

Collection of humanitarian aid for victims of explosions in Arys town in Kazakhstan was announced in Bishkek. Initiator of the charitable act Zhapar Usenov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the collection of aid will last until June 28, after the cash will be transferred to Kazakhstan.

«Employees of the Presidential Administration gave their personal money. We collect cash, food products, diapers, hygiene products. We will transfer the cash to the account of the deputy of the Parliament of Kazakhstan — he is at the scene now. If we collect a large amount of assistance, we will send it to Shymkent at the weekend. We will publish a report on all the collected aid,» Zhapar Usenov told.

Humanitarian aid is collected in the area of ​​the Sports Palace in Bishkek, contact phone: +996555990555 (Chingiz Usenov). You can also send money to Elsom: +996559022777.

Recall, a fire broke out in one of the military warehouses of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, located near Arys town of Turkestan region. It resulted in explosions of ammunition. The personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan are engaged in the elimination and minimization of the consequences of explosions. More than 40,000 people live in Arys, they were evacuated. As of today, 160 victims were reported, 18 of whom are children.
