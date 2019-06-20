18:34
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Import of goods to Kyrgyzstan without certificates reduces by 90 percent

Thanks to the work of mobile groups, the import and export of quarantineable products without phytosanitary certificates has decreased by more than 90 percent. The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In February 2019, the Parliament adopted a resolution on accounting of goods within trade with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), as well as prevention of smuggling of goods into the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Mobile phytosanitary groups were formed for execution of the document.

«At least 15 phytosanitary control points at the customs border of the EEU employ 38 people, and mobile groups near checkpoints — 11 people. The groups were formed in March 2019 and have already demonstrated high efficiency in combating border violations. In addition, a targeted information campaign is being conducted near the checkpoints,» the Ministry of Economy stressed.

The most common violations are the lack of a phytosanitary certificate in import and export of products and violations in labeling of quarantineable products.

«The main quarantineable cargoes are food grain, flour, timber, bananas, citrus fruits, fodder (barley, corn),» the message says.
link:
views: 74
Print
Related
Efficiency of single services market of EEU to be improved
Oil put into circulation in EEU must have quality certificate
Nursultan Nazarbayev becomes Honorary Chairman of Supreme Council of EEU
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells how to improve efficiency of EEU
Members of EEU Supreme Council meet in narrow format in Nur-Sultan
Documents on common electricity market to be signed at EEU Heads summit
Jeenbekov invites President of Kazakhstan to Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov awarded Order of the First President of Kazakhstan
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to attend summit of EEU Supreme Council
New EU-Kyrgyzstan agreement drawn up taking into account EEU membership
Popular
Golfer from Kazakhstan: I could go to the USA, but chose Kyrgyzstan Golfer from Kazakhstan: I could go to the USA, but chose Kyrgyzstan
New European Union – Kyrgyzstan agreement to be signed on July 6 New European Union – Kyrgyzstan agreement to be signed on July 6
Manas and Munich airports sign Memorandum of Cooperation Manas and Munich airports sign Memorandum of Cooperation
New EU strategy on Central Asia approved New EU strategy on Central Asia approved