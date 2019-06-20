Kyrgyzstan allocates 130 million soms for veterinary laboratories in 2019

At least 130 million soms were allocated for construction and equipment of new and conformation of already functioning veterinary laboratories, as well as the implementation of anti-epizootic measures in Kyrgyzstan this year. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting on improvement of sanitary, phytosanitary and veterinary measures.

The head of government stressed the importance and relevance of the issue of improving veterinary control amid the recognition of the Kyrgyzstan’s veterinary system equivalent to the requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Kalysbek Zhumakanov, Director of the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety, said that as of today there are 19 veterinary laboratories in the country, two of which — in Bishkek and Osh — have the status of national ones. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed that it was necessary to achieve an effectively functioning system of veterinary control in the regions.

«It is necessary to ensure the quality of animal products in the interests of consumers, as well as their compliance with the requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union. An equal and qualitative level of approach to all anti-epizootic and preventive measures should be ensured. It is necessary to intensify efforts on introduction of electronic veterinary medicine and automation of veterinary accounting. This will meet both the requirements of the domestic market and serve the interests of strengthening the export potential,» the Prime Minister summed up.