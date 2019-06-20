10:58
Candles to be lit in Bishkek in memory of the Great Patriotic War victims

Candles will be lit on June 21 on Victory Square in Bishkek in memory of those killed during the World War II. Coordinator of Veterans 365 Foundation Zinaida Alikulova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, volunteers plan to lay out the words «We remember» from 1,418 candles — the number of days the Great Patriotic War lasted.

«The campaign «Light your memory candle» is held in many CIS countries, the foundation holds it for the 4th time in Bishkek,» Zinaida Alikulova said.

It is planned to lit the candles at 10 pm when it gets dark. Volunteers invite everyone to participate in the campaign. It is recommended to bring lighters and flowers.
