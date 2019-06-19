China interested in purchase of dairy products, flour from Kyrgyzstan

China got interested in Kyrgyz dairy products and wheat flour. The Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkinbek Choduev told at a press conference.

According to him, during the visit of PRC Chairman Xi Jinping, investors expressed a desire to buy dairy products and wheat flour.

«We are waiting for Chinese buyers. We should take into account that China has very strict requirements for imported products. But an agreement for the export of 24,000 tons of melons and 4.5 tons of sweet cherries has already been drawn up,» said Erkinbek Choduev.

He stressed that export of meat to Russia has already begun.