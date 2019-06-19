10:32
Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanks Bishkek residents for support during SCO summit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov. Press service of the head of state reported.

They reportedly summed up the results of international events held in Bishkek on June 12-14, 2019: meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, state visit of the President of China Xi Jinping, official visits of the President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

The President stressed that the Foreign Ministry, together with other state bodies, provided the substantive part and protocol-organizational issues of the summit and visits at the proper level, there were concrete results.

«The main task now is to monitor the implementation of the achieved results in order they not to remain on paper,» the president stressed.

In addition, Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked Bishkek residents for their support during these major international events. He outlined that the city residents took with understanding the temporary inconvenience in everyday life in terms of the movement of vehicles.

«Thousands of our citizens were involved in landscaping of the capital, ensuring its cleanliness and public safety. They tirelessly worked day and night. I express gratitude to all for the help and civil support,» the head of state said.
