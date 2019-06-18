Bishkek city services spend 73 million soms on preparation for SCO summit

Bishkek city services spent 73,676,000 soms on preparation for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov announced at a scheduled meeting in the Bishkek City Administration.

Bishkekasfaltservice spent most of the money — 40 million soms, Bishkekgorsvet — 12,556,000 soms, Tazalyk — 6 million, Bishkekzelenkhoz — 6.5 million soms.

In addition, funds were allocated also to district administrations: Leninsky district — 2 million soms, Oktyabrsky — 1,334,000 soms, Pervomaisky — 3,675,000 soms, Sverdlovsk — 686,000 soms.

«All work has been completed, the aforementioned services will present the completed volumes and the relevant acts to clarify the figures,» the mayor stressed.