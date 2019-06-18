Alcohol and tobacco prices grow by 49.1 percent in Kyrgyzstan for 5 years

From 2013 to 2018, growth in consumer prices and tariffs in the Kyrgyz Republic as a whole amounted to 20.5 percent. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products grew by 49.1 percent, for non-food products — by 30.2 percent, services rendered to the population — by 34.3 percent. The ncrease in prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages amounted to 5.2 percent over the past five years.

«Over the past five years, the largest increase in prices was recorded for goods and equipment for recreation (67.7 percent), heating energy (56.4 percent), glassware, cutlery and household utensils (53.2 percent), clothes — by 40.5 percent and footwear (40.1 percent),» the report says.