Bishkek HPP modernization. SCNS reveals involvement of Atambayev in corruption

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan severed materials related to the ex-president of the country Almazbek Atambayev into a separate case in the framework of the criminal case on the modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant. Deputy Head of the Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security Sagynbek Samidin uulu announced the day before at a meeting of the deputy commission.

According to him, the fact was registered under the article «Corruption.»

«As of today, the case file has been sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office to organize an investigation. The materials were severed into a separate case due to the fact that the actions of the ex-president contain signs of a crime under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» Sagynbek Samidin uulu said.

Recall, deputies of the Parliament intend to lift the immunity of Almazbek Atambayev. The temporary deputy commission on deprivation of the ex-president of the country of his immunity announced results of its work the day before. Kanat Isaev initiated its creation.
