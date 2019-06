Local coal will be purchased for Bishkek Heating and Power Plant for 2.1 billion soms. The state procurement portal says.

It is planned to buy 680,000 tons of brown coal for 3,100 soms per ton for the upcoming heating season.

Last year, Electric Stations OJSC has purchased 550,000 tons of local coal for 1.6 billion soms from Kyrgyzkomur State Enterprise.

Recall, the upgraded part of the Bishkek HPP is adapted to burning local coal.