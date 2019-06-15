Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev

Members of the temporary parliamentary commission on depriving Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president are ready to invite him to a meeting and hear. Deputy Evgeniya Strokova told 24.kg news agency.

In her opinion, the former head of state should be heard in order the commission will not be reproached with bias. The official representative of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva said to 24.kg news agency that first the members of the commission should send an appeal to Almazbek Atambayev and officially invite him. She can not say if he comes to the Parliament or not.

«We held the first meeting of the commission, where we resolved organizational issues. In particular, we elected a chairman. It is Kanybek Imanaliev. We also determined that we would invite independent experts, mainly lawyers, to prepare a conclusion. We are not an investigative body and cannot indict the ex-president; the Prosecutor General’s Office should do this if it considers our arguments to be well-founded. I still can not say on what particular episodes we will examine Almazbek Atambayev’s activities for violation of the law when he was the head of state. But the commission will meet in open mode, and journalists will be able to hear everything by themselves,» Evgeniya Strokova said.

Earlier it was reported that the commission would focus its investigation on three components: the release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev, modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant and the criminal prosecution of members of Parliament.

The decision on bringing charges against the ex-president is made by a majority of votes of the total number of deputies no later than in seven days from the date of submission of a conclusion of the special commission. Then, in three days’ time, the Speaker sends to the Prosecutor General a resolution of the Parliament and other documents for obtaining a conclusion on the presence of crime in Almazbek Atambayev’s actions.

The Prosecutor General considers the documents submitted by the Parliament and sends his opinion to the Parliament within a month.

In order to deprive the former head of state of immunity and the status of ex-president, 80 votes of deputies are required.