President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani came to the Summit of the SCO Heads of State on foot. He was accompanied by members of the official delegation.

The Presidents of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga, Iran Hassan Rouhani, Belarus Alexander Lukashenko came to the Congress Hall building, where a meeting in expanded format will be held, by cars.

The heads of Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia participate in the summit as observers.