Working group for implementation of One Belt, One Road project should be created

«I propose to create an interstate working group to develop a roadmap for promotion of the key projects within the framework of One Belt, One Road Initiative,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at a meeting with the PRC Chairman Xi Jinping.

According to him, these are the projects that the parties discussed in April during a visit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov to China. The group will be headed by the First Deputy Prime Minister from the Kyrgyz side.

«We consider China as the main partner. We are interested in developing mutual trade and promotion of joint investment projects. Trade and economic cooperation will facilitate the linking of our Sustainable Development Strategy and One Belt, One Road Initiative. Implementation of joint projects is of great social importance for the Kyrgyz Republic. With your personal support and assistance, projects are being implemented in the field of energy, transport and agriculture,» the head of state stressed.

«During my last visit, an agreement was reached on the allocation of 600 million yuan in form of grant aid to Kyrgyzstan. I hope that the project will be implemented soon. As of today, the growth of imports of goods from China to the Kyrgyz Republic is ahead of the growth of exports. I am sure that we can change the situation. Kyrgyzstan can export organic products to China. I am sure they will be in great demand in the Chinese market,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov summed up.