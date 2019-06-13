Kyrgyzstan and China ready to take relations between two countries to new level

«I am confident that the state visit of the PRC Chairman Xi Jinping will be very fruitful and will become a bright historical landmark in the Kyrgyz-Chinese relations,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at a meeting with the leader of China.

He outlined that Xi Jinping’s personal attention to issues of Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation was highly appreciated in the republic. The head of state stressed that large-scale projects aimed at the development of the country were implemented in the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of the People’s Republic of China.

«We are grateful to the Chinese friends for the assistance provided throughout the years of independence. Today, we are making a historic decision: we are raising our relations to a qualitatively new stage of bilateral strategic partnership. I am sure that today’s meeting will allow comparing notes and determining further steps of practical cooperation,» stressed Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

In his turn, the President of China Xi Jinping said that he had last time visited Kyrgyzstan six years ago. During this time, there have been big changes for the better in the republic.

«This especially happened after the new president Sooronbai Jeenbekov took office. You contributed to the protection of social and economic stability in the country and improvement of the welfare of the people. As your strategic partner, we are sincerely happy for you. During my visit, I am ready to plan the multifaceted cooperation of our states, which will bring our relations to a new level. By joint efforts, the Kyrgyz-Chinese relations will be transformed into interstate relations of a new type, based on respect, equality and mutual benefit. We are ready to further develop the friendship of the Kyrgyz Republic and China,» Xi Jinping summed up.