Manas International Airport asks passengers to arrive at airport in advance

Manas International Airport OJSC recalls about traffic restrictions in Bishkek during the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

In this regard, MAM OJSC earnestly asks all departing passengers to arrive at the airport in advance in order to avoid being late for check-in and departure.

Road from Manas airport to Ala-Archa State Residence will temporarily closed for traffic from June 12 to June 15, 2019. Traffic will be suspended on almost all central streets of the city.

Recall, the SCO summit will be held in Bishkek under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan on June 13-14, 2019. Leaders of 11 countries will participate in the Summit of the Heads of the SCO member states: Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. The Presidents of Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia will attend the event as observers.