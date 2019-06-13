12:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Manas International Airport asks passengers to arrive at airport in advance

Manas International Airport OJSC recalls about traffic restrictions in Bishkek during the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

In this regard, MAM OJSC earnestly asks all departing passengers to arrive at the airport in advance in order to avoid being late for check-in and departure.

Road from Manas airport to Ala-Archa State Residence will temporarily closed for traffic from June 12 to June 15, 2019. Traffic will be suspended on almost all central streets of the city.

Recall, the SCO summit will be held in Bishkek under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan on June 13-14, 2019. Leaders of 11 countries will participate in the Summit of the Heads of the SCO member states: Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. The Presidents of Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia will attend the event as observers.
link:
views: 87
Print
Related
Vladimir Putin: SCO has become attractive to other countries in region
Kyrgyzstan and China ready to take relations between two countries to new level
Visit of Xi Jinping: Presidents of 2 countries to make joint statement
PRC Chairman Xi Jinping pays state visit to Kyrgyzstan
Head of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga arrives in Kyrgyzstan
SCO manages to cope with extremism, terrorism and separatism
PRC Chairman to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO Medical Academy
Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: There are no taboo topics for the Kyrgyz media
Popular
27 countries to participate in Silk Road Mountain Race Marathon in Kyrgyzstan 27 countries to participate in Silk Road Mountain Race Marathon in Kyrgyzstan
Police arrest criminals attacking citizens of India and Pakistan Police arrest criminals attacking citizens of India and Pakistan
Threshold points for admission to universities of Kyrgyzstan remain unchanged Threshold points for admission to universities of Kyrgyzstan remain unchanged
Mass poisoning in Issyk-Kul region: 19 people seek medical help Mass poisoning in Issyk-Kul region: 19 people seek medical help