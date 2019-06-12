More than 500 journalists to cover SCO summit in Bishkek

Summit of the Heads of the SCO member states in Bishkek will be covered by more than 500 foreign and local journalists. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

At least 434 foreign journalists from 115 mass media of India, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, Mongolia and Japan have been accredited for coverage of the event.

About 94 representatives of 32 mass media of Kyrgyzstan have been also accredited for the event.

A festive concert «Caravan of Friendship» will take place on June 13 in the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall named after Toktogul Satylganov with participation of the Heads of the SCO member states. ElTR TV channel will broadcast it.

On June 14, a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states will be held at the Ala-Archa State Residence. Ala-Too 24 TV channel of the Public Broadcasting Corporation will broadcast the event.

The SCO members are India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia have the status of observer states.

In addition to the summit, other international events will be held these days — the President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga arrived in Bishkek with an official visit on June 12.

The state visit of the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping will take place on June 13. Official visit of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will take place on June 14.