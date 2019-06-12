10:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border guards prevent illegal import of 83 tons of fuel into Kyrgyzstan

Border guards of Chon-Kapka-Avtodorozhniy checkpoint stopped an attempt to smuggle more than 83 tons of fuel and lubricants. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service reported.

Four trucks arrived at the checkpoint. The accompanying documents indicated that the heavy trucks were carrying «nefras» (petroleum solvent). During an inspection of the transport, border guards found fuel with a specific smell of gasoline in the tanks.

«Four citizens of Kazakhstan were arrested for the attempt to transport fuel and lubricants using inaccurate documents and were handed over to employees of the territorial division of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes for further investigation,» the message says.
link:
views: 50
Print
Related
Financial police repeatedly detain trucks with smuggled fuel
Financial police detect another batch of smuggled fuel and lubricants
Smuggling of truck tires and apricots prevented in Kyrgyzstan
Two tank cars with fuel and lubricants smuggled into Kyrgyzstan
Fuel and lubricants smuggling. State Tax Service opens hotline
Large batch of smuggled cigarettes detected in Batken region
SCNS checks involvement of employees of fiscal bodies in smuggling of fuel
Batch of cigarettes for 500,000 soms detained in Batken region
Kyrgyzstanis try to smuggle 143 tons of gasoline
SCNS stops smuggling of anhydride used in production of heroine
Popular
SDPK may demand early resignation of president of Kyrgyzstan SDPK may demand early resignation of president of Kyrgyzstan
Atambayev: Kyrgyzstan does not need president who has kolkhoz in his head Atambayev: Kyrgyzstan does not need president who has kolkhoz in his head
SCNS has become threat to national security, ex-President believes SCNS has become threat to national security, ex-President believes
Almazbek Atambayev tells about money given to Jeenbekov by Raiym-millionaire Almazbek Atambayev tells about money given to Jeenbekov by Raiym-millionaire