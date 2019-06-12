Border guards prevent illegal import of 83 tons of fuel into Kyrgyzstan

Border guards of Chon-Kapka-Avtodorozhniy checkpoint stopped an attempt to smuggle more than 83 tons of fuel and lubricants. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service reported.

Four trucks arrived at the checkpoint. The accompanying documents indicated that the heavy trucks were carrying «nefras» (petroleum solvent). During an inspection of the transport, border guards found fuel with a specific smell of gasoline in the tanks.

«Four citizens of Kazakhstan were arrested for the attempt to transport fuel and lubricants using inaccurate documents and were handed over to employees of the territorial division of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes for further investigation,» the message says.