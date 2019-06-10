Mobile cash desks of banks start working in remote regions of Kyrgyzstan

A pilot project on providing residents of remote regions of the country with mobile banking services was launched in Kyrgyzstan. The National Bank of the country reported.

Kyrgyz Collection CJSC, RSK Bank JSC — for Osh region and Rosinbank JSC — for Jalal-Abad region are involved in the project implementation. Kyrgyz Collection CJSC ensures protection and transportation of bank cashiers and money along established routes to rural administrations according to the approved schedules.

Residents of these regions can withdraw money and make the necessary payments: pay utility bills, taxes.

«At the beginning, it is planned to cover 120 remote villages, including 44 villages in Osh region, and 76 villages in Jalal-Abad region. Servicing of the population is carried out at stationary points of settlements that do not have access to banking services. Heads of rural administrations were informed about the work schedule of mobile cash desks in Osh and Jalal-Abad regions,» the National Bank reported.

Kyrgyz Collection CJSC is an independent legal entity, 100 percent of its shares belong to the National Bank.