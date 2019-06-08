13:19
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kunduz Zholdubaeva: We demand real fight against corruption in Kyrgyzstan

A rally under the slogan «For Real Fight against Corruption» began at the Forum building in Bishkek.

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, deputies of the Parliament Asel Koduranova, Anvar Artykov and Muradyl Mademinov participate in it.

Representative of SDPK Kunduz Zholdubaeva stated that political opponents spread fake information that money had been given near the Forum building for several days.

«Special videos are spread that money was paid for participation in the rally. But you came here not for money! The event will be attended by the former and current members of Parliament, political and public figures. We did not just choose our slogan. We demand a real fight against corruption. The public sees and understands everything, assesses everything,» Kunduz Zholdubaeva said.

The Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK asked the participants to behave within the law.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
People gather in Bishkek to rally “For Real Fight against Corruption”
Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov sues ex-President Almazbek Atambayev
Journalists hold rally at building of Chui Regional Administration
Members of Almazbek Atambayev’s party to hold rally on June 8
Civil activist holds rally against corruption in Bishkek
Owners of garages hold rally near Bishkek City Hall
Doctors demand privatization of rooms in dormitory in Bishkek
SDPK plans to hold rally in support of defendants in Bishkek HPP case
SDPK plans to participate in parliamentary elections 2020
SDPK ready to sue Almazbek Atambayev
Popular
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July
Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek