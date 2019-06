Supporters of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev gather at the Forum building in Bishkek.

Today, the former head of state will hold a rally under the slogan «For Real Fight against Corruption.»

More than 300 people have gathered at the building.

Singers perform in support of the former head of the 9th Service of the State Committee for National Security Damir Musakeev, who was sentenced to five years in prison.