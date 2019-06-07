Exporters of agricultural products of Kyrgyzstan exempt from 4 taxes

Entrepreneurs who sell agricultural products (fruit, vegetables, and so on) are exempted from payment of four types of taxes when exporting them to Kazakhstan and other countries. The Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the ministry, entrepreneurs may not pay VAT, sales tax, income tax and property tax.

According to Deputy Minister of Economy Dastan Kadyrov, according to the Tax Code, certain requirements are imposed on such entrepreneurs. Their activities should be aimed at sale of domestic agricultural products and products of their processing.

In addition, such entrepreneurs should own or use land plots with industrial, administrative, warehouse and other buildings located on them; premises and facilities intended for sorting, calibration, storage, labeling, packaging, transportation, processing of agricultural products, products of processing of agricultural products.