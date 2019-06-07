12:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Exporters of agricultural products of Kyrgyzstan exempt from 4 taxes

Entrepreneurs who sell agricultural products (fruit, vegetables, and so on) are exempted from payment of four types of taxes when exporting them to Kazakhstan and other countries. The Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the ministry, entrepreneurs may not pay VAT, sales tax, income tax and property tax.

According to Deputy Minister of Economy Dastan Kadyrov, according to the Tax Code, certain requirements are imposed on such entrepreneurs. Their activities should be aimed at sale of domestic agricultural products and products of their processing.

In addition, such entrepreneurs should own or use land plots with industrial, administrative, warehouse and other buildings located on them; premises and facilities intended for sorting, calibration, storage, labeling, packaging, transportation, processing of agricultural products, products of processing of agricultural products.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
Government of Kyrgyzstan holds national competition "Best Exporter"
Vegetables, fruits, meat from Kyrgyzstan to be sold in Russian supermarkets
Kyrgyzstan exports only honey, dried fruits and beans to Europe
Export of Kyrgyz cheese to Uzbekistan increases 90 times
Kyrgyzstan not completely uses its export potential
Government of Kyrgyzstan approves export development program
Export of dairy products doubles in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2018
Kyrgyz potato producers to meet with Uzbek importers
Kyrgyzstan sells electricity to Uzbekistan for 16.5 million soms in 2018
Kazakhstan ready to export fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July
Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek