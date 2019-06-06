Ambassador of Turkey was urged not to interfere in Kyrgyzstan’s internal affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan called on the Ambassador of Turkey Cengiz Kamil Firat to show self-control and respect for the national legislation. Statement of the press service of the Foreign Ministry says.

Today, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Cengiz Kamil Firat was called into the Ministry. He was handed a note.

The day before, Cengiz Kamil Firat came to Orok village of Sokuluk district during work of law enforcement and local authorities on resolving a domestic quarrel between citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The Ambassador explained his visit by call of an embassy official, who was in the village during the conflict and asked for help.

«The ministry called on the Ambassador not to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, to show self-control and respect for the national legislation of Kyrgyzstan,» the message says.

The scuffle between three guys occurred yesterday on June 5 after the festive Ait namaz. After that, two groups of local residents gathered, broke windows of 15 houses and burned down a shed. 32 people were arrested. All of them were released. According to the police, the situation has stabilized today. However, one more conflict broke out between the local residents.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Turkey was involved in another scandal, stating that the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan invited representatives of FETO to its events, and left iftar organized in honor of Ramazan. Later, the Turkish Foreign Ministry supported the diplomat. The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan assured that the incident would not affect the Kyrgyz-Turkish relations.