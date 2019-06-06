18:35
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ambassador of Turkey was urged not to interfere in Kyrgyzstan’s internal affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan called on the Ambassador of Turkey Cengiz Kamil Firat to show self-control and respect for the national legislation. Statement of the press service of the Foreign Ministry says.

Today, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Cengiz Kamil Firat was called into the Ministry. He was handed a note.

The day before, Cengiz Kamil Firat came to Orok village of Sokuluk district during work of law enforcement and local authorities on resolving a domestic quarrel between citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The Ambassador explained his visit by call of an embassy official, who was in the village during the conflict and asked for help.

«The ministry called on the Ambassador not to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, to show self-control and respect for the national legislation of Kyrgyzstan,» the message says.

The scuffle between three guys occurred yesterday on June 5 after the festive Ait namaz. After that, two groups of local residents gathered, broke windows of 15 houses and burned down a shed. 32 people were arrested. All of them were released. According to the police, the situation has stabilized today. However, one more conflict broke out between the local residents.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Turkey was involved in another scandal, stating that the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan invited representatives of FETO to its events, and left iftar organized in honor of Ramazan. Later, the Turkish Foreign Ministry supported the diplomat. The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan assured that the incident would not affect the Kyrgyz-Turkish relations.
link:
views: 54
Print
Related
Several Kyrgyzstanis left on the street in Turkey
Police arrest citizen of Turkey wanted by Interpol in Bishkek
Turkey increases number of quotas for free treatment of Kyrgyzstanis
MFA of Kyrgyzstan comments on incident involving Ambassador of Turkey
Cost of work visas to Turkey for Kyrgyzstanis reduced
Iftar scandal. Foreign Ministry of Turkey supports its Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
MFA not considering issue of assessing statement of Ambassador of Turkey to KR
Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan leaves iftar of SDMK with scandal
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss opening of Osh - Istanbul flight
Kyrgyzstani accused of murder of former boyfriend in Turkey
Popular
Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet