About 20 documents to be signed during Summit of SCO Heads of State

It is planned to sign about 20 documents at the Summit of SCO Heads of State. Daniyar Sydykov, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, told at a press conference.

He outlined the main priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship in SCO: enhancing the international authority of the organization; development of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking; expansion of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and investment fields.

«Within the framework of the chairmanship, more than 60 meetings at the ministerial and expert level were held both in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic and other SCO states,» said Daniyar Sydykov.

He added that the parties were working on about 20 final documents for the SCO summit, which are expected to be signed during it. «The Bishkek Declaration and other documents in various fields are among them,» the head of the department said.

The summit is to be attended by the heads of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. Participation of presidents of such observer states as Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia is expected.

The Summit of SCO Heads of State will be held in Bishkek on June 14-15.