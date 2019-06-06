Over 105,000 Kyrgyzstanis take advantage of migration amnesty in Russia

Over 105,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan took advantage of the migration amnesty in Russia. The Chairman of the State Migration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov told at a press conference.

He outlined that about 200,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan were at risk in Russia.

«At least 105,000 people have managed to take advantage of the amnesty. Other 5,500 people were withdrawn from the blacklist,» Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov said.

In March 2019, the Russian side decided on a migration amnesty for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic before the state visit of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin to Bishkek.