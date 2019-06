Gas supply of some districts of Bishkek will be suspended on June 6-7. The Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan reported.

In connection with the repair work, the supply of natural gas in the area bounded by M. Gandhi, Zhashtyk and Midin Streets will be stopped.

Earlier, the company reported that the area bounded by L. Tolstoy, Kirov Streets, Big Chui Canal and Ala-Archa River will be left without gas until June 14.