Prime Minister demands to speed up check of withdrawal of $ 700 million

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a meeting at which he instructed to check the facts voiced in the journalistic investigation by Azattyk radio. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

According to the Chairman of the State Financial Intelligence Service Gulamzhan Anarbaev, a conclusion on withdrawal of the funds was sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs in 2014. In 2016, it was again sent to the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes.

«The conclusion, where the companies mentioned in the journalistic investigation appeared, the names, amounts of funds withdrawn from the country, was sent to the indicated state bodies. Currently, the Financial Intelligence Service, together with the Financial Police, are conducting a re-examination of the fact of withdrawal of $ 700 million from the country. It is about Dordoi market and Kara-Suu market, as well as transfer of funds to Turkey and the countries of Europe,» he said.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to speed up the investigation.

«It is necessary not only to ensure thorough and objective check, but also to inform the public in a timely manner. Following the results of the check, comprehensive evidence-based information should be provided to citizens, the objectivity of which will be indisputable,» he said.

Recall, Azattyk has published an investigation into the withdrawal of $ 700 million from Kyrgyzstan and gold through Abdyraz company, which owned Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken. According to journalist, traces of the withdrawal of money led to the Matraimovs — one of the senders of a large amount from the Kyrgyz Republic Aierken Saymaiti later transferred $ 2,338,700 to the account of the Matraimovs’ fund Ismail Ata.

Another brother of the ex-deputy head of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, Islambek Matraimov, was removed from his post of the head of the Internal Investigations Department of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes.