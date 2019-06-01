VAT payers to submit reports in electronic form from July 1 in Kyrgyzstan

Deadlines for switch of taxpayers to mandatory tax reporting in the form of an electronic document signed by a qualified electronic signature have been set in Kyrgyzstan. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The following terms of switch to mandatory submission of tax reports in electronic form were set for different categories of taxpayers: organizations and individual entrepreneurs registered as payers of value added tax, as well as importing and / or exporting goods, should switch to the electronic reporting from July 1, 2019.

Organizations and individual entrepreneurs will be required to submit reports electronically from January 1, 2021, and other categories of taxpayers — from January 1, 2022.

«Taxpayers who do not have a deadline for compulsory submission of tax reports in electronic form can do it voluntarily. After a switch to the mandatory submission of tax reports in electronic form, taxpayers must submit reports, signed by a qualified electronic signature. Before the switch, tax reports are signed by a simple electronic signature,» the State Tax Service stressed.