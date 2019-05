An electronic database of medicines is created in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The ministry has launched a project «Electronic Database of Drugs and Medical Products.»

Its creation will increase the availability of high-quality, safe and effective drugs and medical products, improve the control over the pharmaceutical market and the budgets of health care organizations, sale of drugs in the retail network and will allow to detect illegal import and sale of counterfeit drugs.

Organizations working with the pharmaceutical market, medical institutions, manufacturers, distributors, importers, pharmacies, and all citizens of the country will be able to use the database.