Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov’s arrest extended until August 28

Preventive measure for the Adviser to the ex-President Almazbek Atambayev, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov, was extended until August 28. Senior Prosecutor of the Department for Supervision over Operative Search Activities and Investigation of the Prosecutor General’s Office Bakytbek Sydygaliev told at a press conference.

According to him, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is in custody in a pretrial detention center.

«Investigation into the case of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov continues,» Bakytbek Sydygaliev said.

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is accused of receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complect LLC as a reward and so-called sponsor assistance during the presidential elections in 2017. He was taken to the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security and charged with fraud.