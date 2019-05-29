12:12
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov’s arrest extended until August 28

Preventive measure for the Adviser to the ex-President Almazbek Atambayev, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov, was extended until August 28. Senior Prosecutor of the Department for Supervision over Operative Search Activities and Investigation of the Prosecutor General’s Office Bakytbek Sydygaliev told at a press conference.

According to him, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is in custody in a pretrial detention center.

«Investigation into the case of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov continues,» Bakytbek Sydygaliev said.

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is accused of receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complect LLC as a reward and so-called sponsor assistance during the presidential elections in 2017. He was taken to the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security and charged with fraud.
link:
views: 59
Print
Related
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov’s case. SCNS tells about planned investigative activities
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov interrogated only once since arrest, lawyer says
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov not interrogated since arrest, lawyer says
Arrest of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov extended until January 28
Ex-president: Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was arrested to silence him
Supporters of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov hold rally in Leilek
Lawyer tells why charged with fraud Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov keeps silence
Bishkek City Court remands Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov in custody
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov's supporters gather at city court building
Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov transferred to separate cell
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev suspends his chairmanship in SDPK party Almazbek Atambayev suspends his chairmanship in SDPK party
Damir Musakeev sentenced to 5 years in prison Damir Musakeev sentenced to 5 years in prison
New EU-Kyrgyzstan agreement drawn up taking into account EEU membership New EU-Kyrgyzstan agreement drawn up taking into account EEU membership
School textbooks with errors: World Bank comments on situation School textbooks with errors: World Bank comments on situation