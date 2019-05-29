Documents on common electricity market to be signed at EEU Heads summit

Documents related to the formation of a common electricity market of the Eurasian Economic Union and the mechanisms for traceability of goods will be signed at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. TASS reports.

«Members of the Supreme Council will sum up the results of work for five-year period and outline tasks for expanding cooperation in trade, economy, industry, finance, and social policy. A draft joint statement by the heads of state of the union has been prepared for signing. The main guidelines for the macroeconomic strategy for 2019-2020, a number of documents on the liberalization of the markets of goods and services, and cooperation in the digital economy will be approved. In addition, it is planned to consider issues of international activity of EEU,» the Kremlin’s press service said.

The head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, told reporters that several international agreements would be proposed for signing following the summit, which regulate issues related to the formation of a common electricity market, mechanisms for traceability of goods imported into the EEU customs territory, and the protocol on amendments to EEU Treaty and the Customs Code Treaty.

The summit will be attended by the heads of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. The President of Moldova Igor Dodon was also invited as the head of the observer state and the leader of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon — as an honorary guest.