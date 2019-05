Section of Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart road will be periodically blocked on May 29-31 from 9.00 to 15.00. Press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

According to it, forced descent of stones will be carried out at the 131st −132nd km of the road in Boom gorge.

In case of accumulation of more than 30-40 vehicles, the descent of stones will be stopped and they will be let through.

The descent of stones in Boom gorge will be reportedly completed this week.