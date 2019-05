Six children at the age from six months to 18 months left by their mothers in hospitals were returned to Kyrgyzstan from Moscow on May 27. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

One child was handed over to relatives for upbringing. Relatives of the others were not found.

According to the ministry, 98 children left without care of their parents have been returned to Kyrgyzstan since 2011.