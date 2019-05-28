16:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan at concentrated stage of HIV epidemic

«Kyrgyzstan is at a concentrated stage of HIV epidemic,» Umut Chokmorova, head of the Republican AIDS Center at the Ministry of Health, said at a press conference today.

According to her, this means that more than a certain set threshold of HIV-infected among key populations is registered in the country. However, HIV prevalence in pregnant women is below 1 percent.

«Since the introduction of new HIV testing methods, 162,000 representatives of key populations have been tested. At least 950 people with HIV were detected among them. And the campaign in the markets of Bishkek, which was carried out last week, is a method for the early detection of HIV-infected. This is a normal process. We will continue to hold similar campaigns,» Umut Chokmorova told.

Recall, five HIV-infected people were detected within four hours in markets of the capital last week.
link:
views: 102
Print
Related
Five people with HIV detected in Bishkek markets for 4 hours
Kyrgyzstan seeks for replacement of donor funds for HIV and TB prevention
About 4,000 people with HIV can die in case of lack of state funding
HIV mortality rate declines in Kyrgyzstan
Osh deputies refuse to allocate money for milk to children of HIV-positive
Patients infected with HIV through fault of doctors to get compensation
Health Ministry purchases medicine for treatment of hepatitis C in HIV-positive
HIV test before wedding may be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Number of HIV positive minors in Kyrgyzstan growing
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev suspends his chairmanship in SDPK party Almazbek Atambayev suspends his chairmanship in SDPK party
Damir Musakeev sentenced to 5 years in prison Damir Musakeev sentenced to 5 years in prison
Five people with HIV detected in Bishkek markets for 4 hours Five people with HIV detected in Bishkek markets for 4 hours
New EU-Kyrgyzstan agreement drawn up taking into account EEU membership New EU-Kyrgyzstan agreement drawn up taking into account EEU membership