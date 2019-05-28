14:47
Jeenbekov: Army is guarantee of safety of peaceful labor of ordinary people

«The army is a guarantee of ensuring the peaceful labor of ordinary citizens and the welfare of the country,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov said at a solemn event dedicated to the 27th anniversary of the Armed Forces and the 20th anniversary of the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to him, the highest priority for the state is to ensure general military, including border, security.

«The current time is characterized by the complex nature of regional and global risks, challenges and threats. Kyrgyzstan strengthens statehood and protects the national interests in such conditions on the basis of a peace-loving policy. The armed forces of the state are the main stronghold of this policy,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He added that the reform of the military command system in recent years has yielded a number of positive results.

«The interaction between various military forces and units, material and technical provision of the army have been improved,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.
