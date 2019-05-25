14:53
Almazbek Atambayev to decide by himself when to apologize to journalists

Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev will decide by himself when and in what format to apologize to journalists. Deputy Chairwoman of the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan Kunduz Zholdubaeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the former head of state expressed his readiness to apologize to media employees, in particular, Dina Maslova, in a private conversation with journalist Makhinur Niyazova. «I can not say when this will happen. He already apologized to Makhinur Niyazova,» said Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

Almazbek Atambayev, being the president, was very fond of sorting out relations with the media through the courts. He sued Zanoza.kg media outlet, its founders Naryn Aiyp and Dina Maslova. The total amount of claims amounted to 27 million soms. He also demanded to recover two million soms from a journalist Daiyrbek Orunbekov through court. Almazbek Atambayev withdrew material claims in six months after his resignation from the post of the head of state.
