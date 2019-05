Children from low-income families will not pay for travel by minibuses in Osh city. Mayor’s Office of the southern capital reported.

Fare will not be taken on the basis of the decision of the deputies of the City Council.

Such children will get passes from relevant services. The fare for schoolchildren in minibuses is 5 soms now.

At the same time, from January 1, 2020, the municipal transport fare for schoolchildren will increase from 1 to 3 soms, the Mayor’s Office stressed.